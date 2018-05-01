Taco Tuesday chef battle kicks off 4-day Taqueria Throwdown on Tuesday night

Ever wish Taco Tuesday was every night?

A five-night Taqueria Throwdown event kicks off tonight at Emporium Popups in Logan Square with some unlikely taco competitors.

First up, mfk battles Eden, both best known for pretty, Mediterranean-inspired menus, in The Fanciest Face-Off. On Wednesday, it’s Antique Taco versus The Delta in The Battle For Wicker Park. On Thursday, Quiote takes on Old Habits at Ludlow Liquors in The Clash of California Avenue. Finally, on Friday, underground chef #KevoCooks goes up against Seoul Taco in The Fusion Food Fray.

Ten bucks buys you two tacos and a cocktail with Tequila Corralejo, the series sponsor, plus a token to cast your vote for that night’s winner. On Saturday, aka Cinco de Mayo, the four preceding nights’ winners will compete for top taco.

Food is expected to be available 6-9 p.m. each night.

Emporium Popups, 2367 N. Milwaukee Ave., www.emporiumchicago.com/location/pop-up

