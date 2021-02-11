Taco John’s Welcomes Richard Bundy as New Chief Financial Officer

Popular quick-service restaurant appoints experienced executive to oversee all company financial actions

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) CEO of Taco John’s Jim Creel announced today that the company has hired Richard Bundy as its new chief financial officer.

Bundy joins Taco John’s with more than 20 years of experience in the financial field. He began his career with NASA as a project resource analyst before accepting a role with the Albertson’s grocery chain as a financial analyst. Bundy then went on to the apparel industry, where he held a variety of leadership roles at retail brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Soma Intimates and Chico’s. Most recently, Bundy served as chief financial offer for Christopher & Banks, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company’s financial strategy and oversaw all aspects of finance, accounting, distribution and logistics, internal audit and real estate.

“We are very excited to have Richard join our leadership team,” Creel said. “He is a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Taco John’s. Richard’s proven track record of success includes an extensive background in leading finance teams in multi-store, high growth and turnaround retail environments. We’ve put an emphasis on expansion at Taco John’s, and we know Richard’s financial capabilities will be key in maintaining our business goals as we continue to grow.”

As chief financial officer, Bundy will lead Taco John’s financial strategy, including accounting, business analysis and financial planning. In addition, Bundy will oversee franchise development and human resources.

“My family and I have been huge Taco John’s supporters for a long time,” Bundy said. “I’ve been visiting Taco John’s since college, so it’s safe to say I’m thrilled to join this brand. I’m really proud to become a part of a dynamic leadership team within a successful company. As Taco John’s gets ready for rapid expansion, I can’t wait to apply my business acumen to help the brand scale new heights.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

