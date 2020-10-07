Taco John’s Welcomes Brad Bergaus as New Corporate Chef

Popular quick-service restaurant hires culinary executive to propel menu item development and innovation

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) CEO of Taco John’s Jim Creel announced today that the company has appointed Brad Bergaus as its new corporate chef.

Bergaus brings 11 years of experience as an educated and trained research and development chef to Taco John’s. Most recently, he served as manager of culinary product innovation (new and core) for Inspire Brands/Buffalo Wild Wings, where he notably created and helped manage a complete core menu transformation, which included the following platforms – Fresh Never Frozen Burger, Hand-Breaded Chicken, Improved Boneless Wing and Smoked Brisket. Each inventive new platform led to Buffalo Wild Wings claiming Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2020 MenuMasters Award for the “Best Menu Revamp.”

“Brad is a creative culinary genius, and to top it off, he has excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as great attention to detail,” Creel said. “With his wealth of experience and unique abilities, he is the perfect fit to take our bigger. bolder. better. flavors to the next level. We are thrilled to have him join the Taco John’s team.”

At Taco John’s, Bergaus will be responsible for menu item development and innovation for the brand by developing and implementing a strategic plan to produce new items, philosophies and direction to meet the needs of the market. His team will manage the existing menu and all aspects associated with it to ensure Taco John’s efficiently provides optimal delivery of menu items to its guests. Based in Taco John’s Minneapolis corporate office, Bergaus will support other departments in menu-related projects designed to improve the guest experience and specific business needs.

“I was born and raised in Minneapolis, so Taco John’s has played a role in my life for many years,” Bergaus said. “My wife and two children are just as excited as me to be joining the brand in my hometown. I believe Taco John’s will challenge me and push me to grow as a chef and as a person. I have loved Taco John’s bold flavors for a long time, so I can’t wait to start creating new, innovative items with the brand’s unique flavor profiles for other fans to enjoy.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

