Taco John’s Welcomes Barry Westrum as New Chief Marketing Officer

Popular quick-service restaurant hires industry veteran to oversee marketing strategy

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jim Creel, CEO of Taco John’s , announced today that Barry Westrum will join the team as chief marketing officer on Monday, May 4.

Westrum brings more than 26 years of experience to his new role at Taco John’s. Prior to joining Taco John’s, Westrum held several different leadership positions at YUM! Brands for nearly 20 years. Most notably, he served as senior director of brand marketing for Taco Bell Corp., chief marketing officer for A&W and Long John’s Silver Restaurants, and chief marketing officer for KFC Corporation. From 2012 to 2017, he was executive vice president of marketing for International Dairy Queen and most recently served as chief marketing officer of Del Taco.

“Barry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team at Taco John’s,” Creel said. “He has been a leader in the industry for many years and has a proven track record of success working in marketing for several other popular quick-service restaurants. We have full confidence that his skills will add incredible value to our brand.”

Westrum will reside in the new Minneapolis satellite office of Taco John’s, allowing the brand to tap into the considerable marketing and culinary resources the city provides. As chief marketing officer, he will oversee brand and marketing strategy, advertising, digital innovation, menu development, creative services and the overall brand experience for Taco John’s.

“I am thrilled to take on my new position at Taco John’s,” Westrum said. “This is a widely successful company that has established itself as a staple in many communities for its signature items and specials. Taco John’s is already a bold brand, but I look forward to taking its marketing to the next level.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .