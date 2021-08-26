Taco John’s Unveils Roster of Student-Athlete Ambassadors

Popular quick-service restaurant partners with collegiate athletes named John, Johnny, Johnson, etc. across the country; holding open ‘tryouts’ for additional MVJs (Most Valuable Johns)

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s today announced its first-ever roster of student-athlete “John-bassadors” who each have two important things in common: They all love Taco John’s and they all have John in their name.

Spanning a wide range of sports, colleges and geographic markets, the popular brand’s *Most Valuable Johns (MVJs) were unveiled today on the brand’s social media channels. The bigger, bolder, better line-up features:

John Breske, Pitcher, Winona State University Baseball

John Grisby, Forward, University of Wyoming Basketball

Gabrielle Johnson, Gymnast, Winona State University

Hannah Johnson, Point Guard, College of Saint Benedict Basketball

Jake Johnson, Relief Pitcher, Doane University Baseball

Johnny Mologousis, University of Illinois Wrestling

John Tonje, Small Forward, Colorado State University Basketball

John Waggoner, Defensive Lineman, University of Iowa Football

*More to be announced soon!

In addition, Taco John’s is inviting all Johns, Johnnys, Johnsons and every other John-bination you can think of to join its college athlete ambassador team!

Is John your middle name? Go by Johnboy? Maybe Juan or João or Johan? Do you play on one of your university’s varsity teams? Doesn’t matter which sport. Come “try out” for Team Taco John’s!

Don’t have John in your name? Change it!

“If you never miss a Taco Tuesday®, play college sports and have John in your name, we want you on our team,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “We are out to assemble the ultimate squad of ambassadors to share our bigger. bolder. better. message. Whether it’s our new Cold Brew Coffee or our signature Potato Olés®, Taco John’s has always been popular with the college crowd. And now with the new NIL rules, we’re able to have some fun with student-athletes across a wide range of sports and from a bunch of great schools.”

The first game plan for Taco John’s Dream Team centers on the brand’s new premium Cold Brew Coffee, available in mocha or vanilla. It’s the first of its kind in any Mexican quick-service concept and it costs just $2 per cup – affordable for any college student, regardless of their name.

To submit an application for yourself, a friend or family member, slide into Taco John’s DMs on Instagram or Twitter . For more information, visit tacojohns.com .

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Taco John’s

The post Taco John’s Unveils Roster of Student-Athlete Ambassadors first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.