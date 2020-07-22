Taco John’s Unveils New Franchise Support Center in Minneapolis

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant brand opens second corporate office to propel nationwide development and provide added support to franchisees

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is getting ready to bring its bigger. bolder. better. flavors to more of the country with help from an expanded leadership team based at its new Franchise Support Center in Minneapolis.

The popular quick-service restaurant brand recently opened its second corporate office at 1650 West End Blvd. Ste. #100 in St. Louis Park.

With nearly half of the brand’s restaurants located within a four-hour drive of Minneapolis, Taco John’s chose the city as its base to more easily connect with its franchisees in the upper Midwest while continuing to expand its nationwide footprint.

“Bringing our Franchise Support Center to The City of Lakes is a huge step for Taco John’s,” said CEO Jim Creel. “Our brand has long served the great people of Minnesota, so adding an office in this area made perfect sense as we look to the future of our company. This new Center will help us accelerate our growth across the country while better positioning us to enhance the support we provide to our outstanding franchise system.”

Taco John’s Franchise Support Center houses up to 15 employees, and the brand plans to hire more staff for a wide array of positions in digital marketing, brand management, culinary, supply chain and IT. These individuals will join current members of the management team that have already transferred from Taco John’s Cheyenne headquarters to Minneapolis. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Indeed.com and search Taco John’s.

“Working at Taco John’s comes with a variety of benefits that set us apart from our competitors, including competitive pay, bonus, flexible hours and comprehensive health coverage,” said CMO Barry Westrum. “And because the Twin Cities are home to a diverse pool of talented candidates – particularly in marketing, culinary and digital disciplines – we are looking forward to meeting some exceptional individuals in the weeks ahead.”

To ensure the health and safety of its team members, Taco John’s is following all recommended guidelines for safe office practices at the Franchise Support Center.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .