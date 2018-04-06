Taco John’s Is Turning An Iconic Item Into Something Even More Sensational

Loaded Potato Olés now available at all locations through June 17

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is taking the bold flavor of one of its most iconic menu items to a whole new level with the debut of … drum roll … Loaded Potato Olés®.

Beginning today, guests can indulge in seven different versions of these little slices of heaven packed with a serious punch. Each of the new craveable dishes begin with the original foundation that everyone has come to love and adore over the past 39 years – round bites of crunchy potato, cooked golden brown and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices.

It’s what comes next that’ll blow your mind. Embrace the unique new flavors of the Loaded Potato Olés, which include:

Bacon Cheddar – Potato Olès®, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese

– Potato Olès®, bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese Beef & Cheese – Potato Olès® covered in taco meat, nacho cheese topped with diced onions, mild sauce and cheddar cheese

– Potato Olès® covered in taco meat, nacho cheese topped with diced onions, mild sauce and cheddar cheese Bacon Ranch – Potato Olès®, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, nacho cheese

– Potato Olès®, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, nacho cheese FLAMIN’ HOT ® CHEETOS ® – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, sliced jalapeños, super hot sauce, house salsa, sausage crumbles, nacho cheese

– Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, sliced jalapeños, super hot sauce, house salsa, sausage crumbles, nacho cheese Breakfast Works – Potato Olès®, fluffy eggs, bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, fajita blend, sausage crumbles and nacho cheese

– Potato Olès®, fluffy eggs, bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, fajita blend, sausage crumbles and nacho cheese Breakfast Scrambler – Potato Olès® topped with fluffy eggs, poblano peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, and either bacon or sausage

– Potato Olès® topped with fluffy eggs, poblano peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, and either bacon or sausage Dessert – Potato Olès® mixed with Mexican Donut Bites coated with cinnamon, bacon, cream cheese icing and chocolate sauce

Enjoy these unique new offerings for just $3.49 each or upgrade your combo for $1.79. Prices and participation may vary by location.

To accompany this iconic debut, Taco John’s is taking to the airwaves with a new advertising campaign featuring Coach, its newly introduced brand mouthpiece, along with a contemporary new logo, updated branding, and slogan – Olé The Day.

“This is the first major enhancement that we have made to our most iconic menu item – Potato Olés – since we created them in September of 1979,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “We have taken a perfected dish and turned it into something truly magical. We are excited to launch these specials along with our new campaign today. I have no doubt that they are going to be a huge hit.”

These unique new offerings will only be available through June 17. So be sure to take advantage of these game-changing specials before they say adiós.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world-famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com