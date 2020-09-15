Taco John’s Tests Bold New Valuest Menu

Popular quick-service restaurant selects three markets to test $1, $2, $3 menu

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) If you believe there is already an ultimate value option out there, you’re about to have to re-consider everything you once knew because Taco John’s now has a Valuest Menu.

Available now, the popular quick-service restaurant is testing its Valuest Menu – with items priced at $1, $2 and $3 – in Billings, Montana; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The $1, $2, $3 menu is defined by quality and everyday low prices, featuring new items made with premium ingredients like hand-cut sirloin steak, crispy bacon, guacamole and all-white meat chicken, all packed with, dare we say it … bigger. bolder. better. flavors. Taco John’s fans can now take a bite out of these delicious Valuest Menu items:

$1:

Chicken Snack Quesadilla – All-white meat grilled chicken and all-natural cheddar cheese are folded into a special tortilla made of corn and flour.

– All-white meat grilled chicken and all-natural cheddar cheese are folded into a special tortilla made of corn and flour. Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Strips – Crispy tortilla strips dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

$2:

Spicy Chicken & Potato Griller – Soft flour tortilla with Potato Olés ® , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, Super Hot sauce and all-white meat grilled chicken.

– Soft flour tortilla with Potato Olés , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, Super Hot sauce and all-white meat grilled chicken. Chicken, Bacon Guac Street Taco – Soft tortilla made of corn and flour, filled with all-white meat grilled chicken, crisp bacon pieces, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese and crisp shredded lettuce.

– Soft tortilla made of corn and flour, filled with all-white meat grilled chicken, crisp bacon pieces, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese and crisp shredded lettuce. Cheesy Bacon Nachos – Tortilla chips topped with crisp bacon pieces, pickled jalapeño slices, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of ranch.



$3:

Sirloin Steak & Potato Griller – Soft flour tortilla with Potato Olés ® , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, Super Hot sauce and hand-carved sirloin steak.

– Soft flour tortilla with Potato Olés , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, Super Hot sauce and hand-carved sirloin steak. Cheesy Bacon Ranch Loaded Potato Olés® – Potato Olés® covered with warm nacho cheese sauce and creamy ranch dressing, topped with crisp bacon pieces and pickled jalapeño slices.

“We are very excited to begin testing the world’s first true value menu,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “With new items full of high-quality ingredients and bold flavors at an exceptional price, our Valuest Menu is unrivaled. We look forward to showing everyone in these three cities what the Valuest Menu is all about.”

