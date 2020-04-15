Taco John’s Teams Up with Jonah Bank to Host Month-Long Suicide Prevention Campaign

Wyoming businesses encourage customers to help raise awareness and funds May 1-31

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) For the fourth consecutive year, Taco John’s and Jonah Bank of Wyoming are joining forces to fight the rising incidences of suicide.

During the entire month of May, participating Taco John’s and Jonah Bank locations will encourage customers to contribute to their campaign to support the suicide prevention efforts of local nonprofit groups, such as Grace For 2 Brothers , and similar organizations across Colorado and Wyoming. All of the money raised will be donated to these local organizations.

“Last year, thanks to the amazing support of our communities, we were able to raise $14,462.74 for Grace for 2 Brothers and several other state-wide suicide prevention programs,” said Jim Creel, CEO of Taco John’s International. “This year, Taco John’s has expanded its efforts to reach communities in Colorado, so we are hoping that 2020’s campaign is even more successful. It is our goal that this campaign will raise awareness to anyone who has been affected by suicide or is contemplating suicide, that there is a reason for hope. There are people who care. We care.”

“We are honored to have the opportunity to join Taco John’s in raising awareness while also providing additional funding to life-changing suicide prevention organizations,” said Gregg Jones, EVP/Cheyenne Branch President at Jonah Bank. “Suicide continues to increase in the U.S., so we hope to do even more this year to help battle this tragic epidemic.”

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. For more information, visit tacojohns.com .

About Jonah Bank

Founded in 2006, Jonah Bank of Wyoming has been steadily growing in the Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming, communities. Our mission is simple: We shall work to “Build a Better Wyoming” and we will treat our Employees, Customers and Communities as we would wish to be treated.