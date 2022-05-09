Taco John’s Takes Guest Experience to Bold New Level with Enhanced Loyalty Program

Popular quick-service restaurant introduces Bigger Bolder Rewards featuring a tiered point system, FREE Small Combo for signing up and more

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s never been easier to Olé the Day at Taco John’s ® now that the popular quick-service restaurant has rolled out a new and improved loyalty program!

Loyalty members on the Taco John’s App will now benefit from an all-new points-based program, aptly named “Bigger Bolder Rewards.” Fans who join can earn 10 points for every $1 they spend in-store, in the drive-thru or through mobile or delivery orders made on the App. After accumulating 200 points, users will be able to unlock Taco John’s treasures like Crispy Beef Tacos, Potato Olés®, Fried Chicken Tacos, Churros and more.

Along with redeeming rewards, members now have access to exclusive offers, limited-time items and upcoming initiatives through the program. They’ll also receive a FREE Small Combo just for downloading the App and signing up!

“At Taco John’s, we’re committed to elevating the guest experience and engaging our fans in new ways,” said Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “By receiving data-driven insights from Bigger Bolder Rewards, we will be able to better understand our guests’ preferences and evolve as a brand to create even more craveable, premium items. We can’t wait to see how our loyalty members respond to this advanced program that’s full of delicious rewards!”

Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty points expire after about six months, so be sure to head to your nearest Taco John’s to unlock your special offers and make your taco dreams a reality.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

