Taco John’s Takes Fish Tacos to Bold New Level with Wild-Caught Alaska Flounder

Popular quick-service restaurant debuts two for $5 Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos, available March 2 – April 17

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for Lent, fish tacos are back and better than ever at Taco John’s , and fans are sure to enjoy the wildly delicious addition!

Beginning March 2, the popular quick-service restaurant’s two for $5 Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos will kick any old fish sandwich to the curb. Available until April 17, guests can observe Lent with the bigger. bolder. better. item that features tender, wild-caught Alaska flounder coated in new crispy, seasoned batter and drizzled with zesty chipotle lime sauce and crumbly queso fresco, topped with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

What: Taco John’s is offering two for $5 Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos during Lent.

When: March 2 through April 17.

Where: Participating Taco John’s locations systemwide.

“Taco John’s is committed to pushing the culinary boundaries of what guests expect to see at a quick-service restaurant,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Our fans can say goodbye to a boring fish sandwich and hello to this bold fish taco with gnarly breaded Alaska flounder. It’s packed with quality ingredients and provides fresh flavor at an incredible value that you can’t get anywhere else. We are excited to offer this innovative and delicious item for those who partake in Lent traditions or are just craving a great fish taco!”

“We’re proud to partner with Taco John’s as they feature premium wild-caught flounder in their fish tacos,” said Leah Krafft, Foodservice Coordinator at Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “The cold, glacier-fed waters of Alaska provide a healthy, natural habitat for millions of high-quality fish, famous for their delicious flavor and superior texture. Our state’s thriving wild Alaska flounder population is a testament to our healthy fish habitats and responsible fisheries management practices. Alaska is the only state with sustainability built into its constitution and each season, only as much fish are harvested as the environment can handle – ensuring high-quality seafood for generations to come.”

Taco John’s is proud to use Alaska Seafood: Wild, Natural and Sustainable® for its two for $5 Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership of the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest private-sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all seafood harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide. For more information, visit alaskaseafood.org and follow ASMI on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

