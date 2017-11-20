Taco John’s Signs Multi-Unit Development Deal In Kentucky

Popular quick-service restaurant with signature menu to open 12 new locations

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s and its iconic Potato Olés® is coming to central Kentucky. The rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand is bringing its fresh ingredients and bold flavors to at least 12 new locations.

“I’m from western Kentucky where everyone loves eating at Taco John’s,” said new Area Developer, Bradley Paxton. “This opportunity is a perfect fit for my business partner and I and a great use of our management experience. We admire the rapid growth of the brand and its loyal following. We believe bringing Taco John’s to central Kentucky is a smart business decision and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Paxton along with partner, Matthew Keiser, both grew up eating Taco John’s in the Midwest. They plan to expand throughout the Lexington and Bowling Green areas in the months ahead, with the first location scheduled for Glasgow by mid-February. The partners currently own a medical sales management company in Nashville.

“This is a big opportunity for us to introduce more of the Bluegrass state to our iconic brand,” said Van Ingram, Vice President of Development for Taco John’s. “Bradley and Matthew’s management skills and passion for Taco John’s makes them the perfect fit for our brand and we’re thrilled to have them lead the way in central Kentucky.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s also features epic specials like Taco Tuesday®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com