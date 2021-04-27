Taco John’s Seeks Over 6,000 Team Members Following Impressive Sales and Growth

Popular quick-service restaurant searches for thousands of employees systemwide

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) After experiencing record-breaking sales and rapid growth, Taco John’s is on the lookout for more than 6,000 talented, enthusiastic individuals who believe Taco Tuesday® is more of a lifestyle than a once-a-week event.

The popular quick-service restaurant is seeking thousands of team members for all positions to join the brand in serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors to fans across the country.

“Taco John’s is known for creating unforgettable experiences for our guests through bold flavors and incredible service,” said Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “We’re looking forward to being able to provide so many jobs nationwide. Taco John’s is a fun and successful brand to work for, and we offer several enticing benefits for our employees. We’re growing exponentially and experiencing a record increase in sales. With all of this in mind, we need thousands of new team members to join the Taco John’s family in celebrating Taco Tuesday® every day!”

Working at Taco John’s comes with a variety of benefits*, such as flexible schedules, opportunities for career advancement and discounted food during shifts. Want to be a part of a team that truly wants to see you succeed? Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at careers.tacojohns.com .

To find the restaurant nearest you, visit locations.tacojohns.com .

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®

*Specific employee benefits vary based on location.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Taco John’s Seeks Over 6,000 Team Members Following Impressive Sales and Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.