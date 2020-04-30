Taco John’s Replaces Cinco de Mayo with a Five-Day Taco de Mayo Celebration

Five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55 at popular quick-service restaurant May 1-5

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in a way that only the originators of Taco Tuesday® can … with a five-day Taco de Mayo celebration!

That’s right. Taco John’s has created a five-day fiesta of incredible value.

During the special celebration, from May 1-5, Taco John’s will offer five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55. Taco John’s loads a warm tortilla with 100% American beef and tops it off with fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese, and its signature mild sauce.

“Taco John’s has developed a nationwide reputation for its outstanding tacos,” said CEO Jim Creel. “As the true taco experts, we are replacing the Cinco de Mayo celebration with the creation of Taco de Mayo, a five-day celebration of tacos at an incredible price. Plus, Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday® this year, giving us all the more reason to go big for the holiday. Five days of celebrating five beef softshell tacos for $5.55 … it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Taco John’s is currently serving guests through contactless takeout and drive-thru service.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .