Taco John’s Promotes Industry Leader Gerard Lewis to Chairman of The Board

Popular quick-service restaurant advances seasoned executive to oversee board of directors

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) CEO of Taco John’s Jim Creel announced today that the company has named Gerard Lewis as chairman of the board (COB) of Taco John’s International.

Lewis joined Taco John’s Board of Directors in May 2018 with more than 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry in both corporate and franchise environments. The industry visionary’s proven track record of building brands through innovation to achieve sustainable profitable growth has proven to be a key contributor to Taco John’s success.

“When Gerard first came to Taco John’s, we knew our brand was gaining someone incredibly special,” Creel said. “His experience speaks for itself – he has brought so much additional knowledge and wisdom to our company. We are really proud to advance Gerard to COB. Our leadership team trusts his guidance, and we know he will be an integral player in Taco John’s future achievements.”

As COB at Taco John’s, Lewis will collaborate with an almost entirely new team of C-suite executives made up of recent CFO, COO and CMO hires. Lewis’ main responsibilities will include leading board of directors meetings, managing and providing counsel to the board and acting as a direct liaison between the board and Taco John’s management team.

“I’m very grateful and excited to take on this new role with Taco John’s,” Lewis said. “After spending the past couple of years contributing to business strategies and making tactical recommendations, I’m honored and ready to begin leading big-picture decisions for this brand. I look forward to working with Taco John’s dynamic leadership team as we take this bold brand to the next level.”

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

