Taco John’s Prepares to Bring More of Its bigger. bolder. better. Flavors to Kansas

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant to open in Wichita and Garden City in early January

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s – the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant that coined Taco Tuesday® – recently broke ground on its first metro Wichita restaurant and its first restaurant in Garden City.

Taco John’s will introduce its signature menu to Garden City when the new restaurant, located at 2875 E. Shulman Ave., opens in early January. Taco John’s will open its first Wichita restaurant, located at 656 S. West St., on the same day. Both openings are part of a three-unit franchise agreement with Loaf’N Jug Convenient Stores and E-G America.

“We are really excited to expand within the Wichita market,” said Chad McCully, Taco John’s district manager for E-G America. “We’ve seen success in surrounding areas, and we expect to see more with the addition of our first metro Wichita restaurant and the first in Garden City. Our next step will be to hire an enthusiastic team to join us in serving Taco John’s signature menu items to everyone in Wichita and Garden City, in addition to becoming an integral part of the both communities.”

Taco John’s will hire up to 45 team members for multiple positions at each new restaurant in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.tacojohns.com.

When the second of the two new 1,200-square-foot restaurants open, there will be two Taco John’s in the Wichita market, 18 in Kansas and 392nd system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

