Taco John’s Prepares to Bring Its bigger. bolder. better. Flavors to East Moline

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant prepares for March 2020 grand opening

East Moline, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s – the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant that coined Taco Tuesday® – recently began construction on its first East Moline restaurant located at 667 Avenue of the Cities.

“We are excited to re-enter the Illinois side of Quad Cities and can’t wait for Taco John’s to make its East Moline debut,” said Franchisee Krishna Lamsal. “The new restaurant is in a great location, in front of the Ridgewood Shopping Center. Our next step will be to hire an enthusiastic team to join us in serving Taco John’s signature menu items to everyone in the area, in addition to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Taco John’s will hire up to 45 team members for multiple positions at the new restaurant in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.tacojohns.com.

When the new 1,600-square-foot restaurant opens in March, it will be the third Taco John’s in the Quad Cities metro and the 11th in Illinois.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

