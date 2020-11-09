Taco John’s Partnering with the Friday Food Bag Foundation for Nachos Navidad

Popular quick-service restaurant to donate a portion of proceeds from every Nachos Navidad sold through Dec. 31 to Cheyenne organization

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Every year, Taco John’s celebrates a bigger. bolder. better. holiday season by supporting local charities through its Nachos Navidad promotion.

This year, Taco John’s in Cheyenne has chosen the Friday Food Bag Foundation as its fundraiser recipient. Now through Dec. 31, Taco John’s in Cheyenne will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad purchase to the Friday Food Bag Foundation. This local program works with the community to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well – or at all – on the weekends.

In addition to the restaurant’s donation, Taco John’s in Cheyenne encourages guests to donate by rounding up their check to the nearest dollar amount. Guests can also donate directly to the Friday Food Bag Foundation at cheyenneffbag.org/donate .

“Every year, we try to select a charitable partner that makes a direct impact in the Cheyenne community and we’re excited to partner with the Friday Food Bag Foundation for our 25th annual Nachos Navidad promotion,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel. “The Friday Food Bag Foundation is an incredible program that makes a difference in the lives of school children throughout Cheyenne by ensuring that they have food to eat over the weekend. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them and all their hard working volunteers this holiday season.”

Back by popular demand, Nachos Navidad features red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos – a mountain of house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and rich sour cream.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as this year’s Nachos Navidad recipient,” said Friday Food Bag Foundation Representative Judy Weickum. “Many children in schools today do not have consistent access to nutritious food, or any food at all, during the weekends. We are entirely dependent on donations and volunteers, and 100% of the donations we receive go directly towards the food bags.”

For the past 23 years, the popular quick-service brand has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located. The hyper-local approach to fundraising allows franchisees to choose a worthy cause in the communities they serve. Last year, Taco John’s in Cheyenne raised $11,124.11 for HOPE , the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education.

About Taco John’s®

