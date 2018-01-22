Taco John’s To Open 1st Columbia Restaurant

Popular quick-service restaurant with signature menu set for Jan. 22 grand opening

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Columbia residents have been clamoring for a Taco John’s to call their own, and in just a couple of days, they will have one.

The rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand is bringing its fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold, original flavors to Columbia on Monday, Jan. 22.

The new restaurant, located at 1201 N. Commerce Ct., will celebrate its official grand opening the following week on Monday, Jan. 29. Taco John’s will open that morning at 10 a.m. and the first 100 dine-in guests will receive a Golden Ticket good for a small order of Potato Olés® FREE every day for a year!

Never had Potato Olés? Then Monday can’t get here fast enough. These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“Due to the tremendous success of Nashville’s first Taco John’s in La Vergne, we figured that the area could use a second location in order to give locals a more convenient way to get their Potato Olés fix,” said Larry Lavigne of Excellent Taco, LLC, a Taco John’s Franchisee. “We are thrilled to bring Taco John’s signature menu and our commitment to quality to Columbia and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

The new restaurant will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. When it opens, it will be the second Taco John’s in the Nashville area, fourth in Tennessee and the 392nd location system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Marilyn Perkins

Champion Management

972.930.9933

mperkins@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com