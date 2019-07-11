Taco John’s Marks 50 Years of bigger. bolder. better. Flavors with Epic Golden Anniversary Celebration

Popular quick-service restaurant celebrating with Gold Churro, $50,000 giveaway, new prototype reveal and more

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Very few restaurant brands have the staying power to survive for even a decade; yet this summer, Taco John’s is turning 50 and still going strong!

To celebrate serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969, the brand that coined Taco Tuesday® is inviting guests to join its golden anniversary celebration.

Taco John’s kicked off the fun on July 1 by unveiling its $50,000 Sweepstakes, the brand’s 50th birthday ‘gift’ to the loyal guests that have made it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. Guests that purchase a medium or large drink* through Sept. 1 have the opportunity to win $50,000 in cash, as well as free food, gift cards and cool swag. One in every three participants will win! *No purchase necessary. For more sweepstakes information, visit tacojohns50.com.

But that’s not all! Taco John’s has also rolled out several menu specials for its 50th birthday, including the debut of the Gold Churro. This MEXcellent dessert has all the churro flavor that guests know and love, plus it’s sprinkled with a special gold dust in celebration of this significant milestone.

In addition, Taco John’s has turned back the clock by bringing back a true fan-favorite – the Sierra Chicken Sandwich. This delicious sandwich – fresh-grilled chicken wrapped in warm flatbread and smothered with creamy Sierra sauce – returned to the menu on July 1, but like the Gold Churro, it’s only available through Sept. 1, so be sure to roll on in to your favorite Taco John’s before the celebration ends.

“We’ve been looking forward to our golden anniversary for several years, and now that it’s here, we can’t wait to celebrate with all our loyal guests,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel. “Ever since our humble beginnings as a small taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyo., Taco John’s has been all about sharing our one-of-a-kind tacos and bold flavors with Mexican food lovers. As we look ahead to our next 50 years as a national brand with a cult following in 23 states, our dedication to quality food, real ingredients and bold flavors remains the same. It’s going to be an exciting summer at Taco John’s and we invite everyone to join in the celebration.”

But the excitement isn’t limited to the summer. This fall, Taco John’s will unveil its all-new prototype, featuring an entirely new look that integrates its recently updated logo, contemporary branding, packaging and other innovative features. The new prototype restaurant will be revealed in September in Taco John’s hometown of Cheyenne, at 101 S. Greeley Highway.

“This is a huge occasion for all of us at Taco John’s,” said Alan Wright, Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing. “In addition to all of our celebratory activations, we couldn’t be more thrilled to debut our new prototype. We’ve been working on it for quite some time now; I have no doubt it will be a huge hit because of the enhanced experience that it will provide to our guests.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com