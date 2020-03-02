Taco John’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Stevens Point Debut

Popular quick-service restaurant to give away Free Potato Olés® for a year on March 4

Stevens Point, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Stevens Point community can Olé The Day because Taco John’s is opening its doors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4!

To celebrate, the first 100 guests to dine in the new Taco John’s restaurant, located at 1616 Academy Ave. , will receive a Golden Ticket for FREE Potato Olés for a year!

Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“We are thrilled to bring our bigger. bolder. better. flavors to the Stevens Point area,” said Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex Restaurant Group, a proud Taco John’s franchisee. “The new Taco John’s is in a prime location right by University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s campus, so we look forward to being the new go-to quick-service restaurant for students and community members alike. We’ve hired an exceptional team, and we can’t wait to start serving our guests.”

Stevens Point’s new Taco John’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. On opening day, breakfast will not be served. Taco John’s will begin normal operations starting Thursday, March 5 with breakfast available daily until 11 a.m. This will be the first Taco John’s in Stevens Point, 32nd in Wisconsin and 395th system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurants CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .