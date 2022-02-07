Taco John’s Makes its Highly Anticipated Return to Topeka

Popular quick-service restaurant set to celebrate grand opening and give away Free Potato Olés for a year on Feb. 8

Topeka, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Topeka community can soon enjoy Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. flavors once again when the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant opens at 3706 S.W. Burlingame Road on Tuesday, Feb. 8!

To celebrate, the first 100 guests that visit the new Taco John’s restaurant starting at 10 a.m. on grand opening day will receive a Golden Ticket for FREE Potato Olés for a year! Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce Taco John’s to Topeka with our KwikShop® complex on Burlingame Road,” said Tom McGurn, Taco John’s brand manager for E-G America. “We want to build on our previous Taco John’s openings with a strong presence in the Topeka market, and there’s no better way to do so than to open on Taco Tuesday®. We’re ready to have the community Olé The Day with us!”

Taco John’s newest Topeka restaurant is the third location within the brand’s development agreement with E-G America, operators of KwikShop convenience stores. This location is an end-cap style unit as part of the KwikShop c-store building and offers a convenient dine-in or drive-thru experience. The preceding KwikShop Taco John’s locations opened in Garden City and Wichita, Kansas in 2020. This opening marks the first Taco John’s in Topeka, 19th in Kansas and 380th systemwide.

Topeka’s new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 and then will begin serving breakfast at 7 a.m. on Feb. 9. The popular quick-service restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

