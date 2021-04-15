Taco John’s Makes its Highly Anticipated Poplar Bluff Debut

Popular quick-service restaurant set to celebrate grand opening and give away Free Potato Olés® for a year on April 19



Poplar Bluff, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Poplar Bluff community can get ready to Olé The Day because Taco John’s is set to start serving its bigger. bolder. better. flavors at 2780 Tucker Road on Monday, April 19!

To celebrate, the first 100 guests that visit the new Taco John’s restaurant starting at 10 a.m. on grand opening day will receive a Golden Ticket for FREE Potato Olés for a year! Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“We are thrilled to introduce Taco John’s to the Poplar Bluff community,” said Owner Sonny Pratt. “Our first Taco John’s restaurant in Sikeston has been successful, so now I’m thrilled to bring the brand west and give the people of Poplar Bluff a Taco John’s to call their own. We are also excited to be part of the new, thriving Cripple Creek development area here in Poplar Bluff. We look forward to growing with this up-and-coming area of the city. We’ve hired an exceptional team to join us in serving the area, and now we can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with everyone.”

Poplar Bluff’s new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on April 19 and then will begin serving breakfast at 7 a.m. on April 20. The popular quick-service restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This opening marks the first Taco John’s in Poplar Bluff, 12th in Missouri and 390th systemwide.

Taco John’s top priority will continue to be the health and safety of its employees and valued guests. That’s why all of its restaurants have implemented enhanced sanitization and safety procedures. The team will work to ensure that everyone who walks through their doors is able to enjoy their experience with peace of mind.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

