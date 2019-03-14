Taco John’s Makes Its El Dorado Debut

Popular quick-service restaurant gives away free Potato Olés® for a year in honor of grand opening

El Dorado, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is opening its doors to El Dorado and celebrating by giving away FREE Potato Olés for a year!

The new restaurant will open March 18 and host an official grand opening celebration on April 1. During the grand opening celebration, Taco John’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first 100 guests to dine in the restaurant will receive a Potato Olés Golden Ticket for FREE Potato Olés for a year.

“We are excited to open our doors and start serving Taco John’s signature menu to El Dorado,” said Mike Peil, Managing Partner of Independence Dining Venture, LLC. “The Golden Tickets are our fun way of giving back to our new neighbors, while giving them a taste of our famous Potato Olés. We have assembled a great team to help us and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the community.”

The popular quick-service brand is currently accepting applications for multiple positions at the new restaurant. Interested candidates can apply online at careers.tacojohns.com.

El Dorado’s new Taco John’s restaurant is located at 2521 W. Central Ave. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast will be served daily from open to 11 a.m. This is the eighth Taco John’s in the Wichita area, 17th in Kansas and 390th system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com