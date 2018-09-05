Taco John’s Makes Highly Anticipated Berthoud Debut

Popular quick-service restaurant with signature menu is hiring up to 30 candidates to join the team for Sept. 6 grand opening

Berthoud, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of fresh, delicious Mexican food in Berthoud are in luck! Taco John’s is bringing its high-quality ingredients and bold, original flavors to 3800 E. State Hwy. 56 on Thursday, Sept. 6. Love’s Travel Stop is bringing the first Taco John’s to Berthoud, right off of I-25.

In preparation of the grand opening, the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand is seeking up to 30 team members for all positions and all shifts in Berthoud’s first Taco John’s. Interested candidates can apply online at loves.com/careers. Taco John’s is also hosting open interviews daily at the new restaurant.

“As a Berthoud resident myself, I can’t tell you how excited we all are to have a Taco John’s to call our own,” said General Manager Christine Gibson. “We are in the perfect location, so now we just need to hire the perfect team. We offer competitive pay, discounted employee meals and a great work environment that sets us apart from our competitors. We can’t wait to assemble an outstanding team to join us in sharing Taco John’s beloved menu with the community next week. We’re positive that everyone will enjoy the delicious Mexican food that we will be dishing up.”

Berthoud’s new Taco John’s will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, the restaurant will serve breakfast every day until 11 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 18th Taco John’s in Colorado and the 393rd nationwide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

