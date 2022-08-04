Taco John’s Launches its BiggEST Taco Yet as Part of New ValuEST Menu

$3 Grande Beef Taco now available at popular quick-service restaurant, along with new $2 Mini Fried Chicken Taco

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s has something BIG to announce …

The popular quick-service restaurant is revamping its beloved ValuEST Menu with the craviEST, flavoriEST and certainly boldEST lineup yet. Sure to satisfy your wallet and appetite alike, Taco John’s BIG news comes in the form of its biggEST taco yet, the Grande Beef Taco, which is packed with fan-favorite ingredients for only $3.

The new Grande Beef Taco brings guests the flavors they crave with quality ingredients while providing the best value around. For only $3, guests can indulge in this BIG taco, which features a large, warm, soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned American beef, signature Potato Olés®, all-natural Cheddar cheese, mild sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce.

“Our new ValuEST menu items are a great extension of our core menu with our biggest softshell taco, the Grande Beef Taco – or as we like to call it, the two-hander taco,” said Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Yes, you have to use both hands. This taco is a big eat that uses an oversized tortilla and is filled with bold flavors, so we know our guests are going to love it! Along with the Grande Beef Taco, we are also excited to bring our guests a smaller, very craveable version of our fan-favorite Fried Chicken Taco with our other new menu item, the Mini Fried Chicken Taco, that shows big tastes can come in any size.”

In addition to the $3 Grande Beef Taco, Taco John’s is also rolling out the new $2 Mini Fried Chicken Taco, made with a warm, soft tortilla filled with a crispy, all-white meat chicken tender, crumbled queso fresco, spicy jalapeño ranch, and pico de gallo, proving bold flavors come in any size – and this craviEST taco is available for only two bucks.

“When we launched our ValuEST Menu, we wanted to bring our guests quality food made with our fresh, premium ingredients all for an amazing value,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Since then, we have continued to bring exciting new items to the lineup that have the bold flavors and quality ingredients our guests come to us for, but at a price that will make satisfying your taco craving even easier on your wallet.”

For snacks and meals that will keep your stomach and your wallet full, stop by your local Taco John’s and get a taste of the biggEST and the craviEST tacos in town! To find a location nearest you, visit tacojohns.com .

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Fans can also enroll in the new Bigger Bolder Rewards program, where every $1 spent earns 10 points that can be redeemed for tasty Taco John’s treasures. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook for even more exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Kat McManigle

Champion

972-930-9933

kmcmanigle@championmgt.com

More from Taco John’s

The post Taco John’s Launches its BiggEST Taco Yet as Part of New ValuEST Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.