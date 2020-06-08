Taco John’s Launches Bold New Family Bundles

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant offers three Chicken Street Tacos or three Chicken Soft Shell Tacos for just $5 each

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is continuing to make it easy to feed the family at an incredible value.

Would your family rather enjoy Chicken Street Tacos or Chicken Soft Shell Tacos?! There’s no wrong answer because starting today, Taco John’s is offering each of these bundles for just $5!

Three Chicken Street Tacos – Premium roast chicken, garlic lime sauce and crumbled Mexican cheese.

Three Chicken Soft Shell Tacos – Premium roast chicken, fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese and Taco John’s signature mild sauce served in a soft warm flour tortilla.



WHAT: Families can enjoy Taco John’s bold flavors with its new family bundles, available for just $5 each.

WHEN: Beginning June 8, for a limited time.

WHERE: All Taco John’s locations.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .