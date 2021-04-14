Taco John’s is Kicking Off Cinco de Mayo Early With A Five-Day Fiesta

Popular quick-service restaurant offers five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55 May 1-5

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Who says Cinco de Mayo has to be one day? Taco John’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in a way that only the originators of Taco Tuesday® can … with a five-day Taco de Mayo celebration!

That’s right. Taco John’s is starting the party early with a bigger. bolder. better. five-day fiesta of incredible value.

During the special celebration, from May 1-5, Taco John’s will offer five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55. But these aren’t just any tacos. These bold tacos are made with 100% American beef, fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese and signature mild sauce, all loaded into a soft, warm flour tortilla. Is your mouth watering yet?

When: May 1-5

Where: All Taco John’s locations systemwide. To find the restaurant nearest you, visit locations.tacojohns.com .

“You can’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo without tacos,” said Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “And as the true taco experts, we are starting the fiesta early and dedicating five days to celebrating the holiday by offering our one-of-a-kind tacos at an incredible value. Five days of enjoying five of our beef softshell tacos for less than $6 … it doesn’t get better than that. Happy Cinco de Mayo!”

At Taco John’s, there’s no time to siesta, only fiesta! So, head over to your nearest Taco John’s May 1-5 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with bold, delicious tacos. You won’t regret it.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

