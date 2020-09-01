Taco John’s Introduces New Bigger. Bolder. Better. Family Bundles

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant offers two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos for $5 and two Breakfast Burritos for $5 from Sept. 7 – Nov. 8

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) During these trying times, Taco John’s is giving families even more value and variety all day long with the launch of its bold new bundles.

From Sept. 7 through Nov. 8, guests at Taco John’s can indulge in two Breakfast Burritos in the morning or two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos for lunch or dinner, both for just $5. Bite into of either of these delicious deals:

Two Breakfast Burritos – Filled with fluffy eggs, Potato Olés ® and crispy bacon or chorizo sausage, Taco John’s Breakfast Burritos make every morning epic.

– Filled with fluffy eggs, Potato Olés and crispy bacon or chorizo sausage, Taco John’s Breakfast Burritos make every morning epic. Two Chicken Quesadilla Tacos – Can’t decide between a taco or a quesadilla? You don’t have to. Taco John’s Quesadilla Taco is the same taco you know and love, wrapped in a deliciously cheesy quesadilla.

To add to the excitement, on Sept. 9, Taco John’s will kick off the debut of the new bundles by giving away a FREE Meat & Potato Breakfast Burrito to guests who redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App !

“At Taco John’s, we are committed to serving high-quality menu items made with premium ingredients at an unmatched value,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “This is a challenging time for many, so we wanted to help our guests by adding these bundles so that families and friends can more easily enjoy our bold flavors for any meal. We look forward to celebrating by giving away a free burrito on the first Wake Up Wednesday!® after the promotion begins!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

