Taco John’s Introduces Bigger. Bolder. Better. ValuEST Menu

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following a limited test in select markets this past fall, the results are officially in. Value-dictorians everywhere have named Taco John’s all-new ValuEST Menu as the first real value menu!

What is a Value-dictorian, you may ask? That’s simple – someone who’s smart enough to recognize a top-of-its-class value menu … and it’s no secret that a value menu that’s graduated to guacamole, bacon and steak (a.k.a. Taco John’s) is the star student.

Beginning today, fans across the country can indulge in Taco John’s bold ValuEST Menu – with items priced at $1, $2 and $3. But this isn’t your average value menu, like other quick-service restaurants claim to have. Taco John’s $1, $2, $3 menu is defined by quality and everyday low prices, featuring new items made with premium ingredients like hand-cut sirloin steak, crispy bacon, guacamole and all-white meat chicken, all packed with, dare we say it … bigger. bolder. better. flavors. The ValuEST Menu includes:

$1:

Chicken Snack Quesadilla – All-white meat grilled chicken and all-natural cheddar cheese are folded into a special flour tortilla.

– All-white meat grilled chicken and all-natural cheddar cheese are folded into a special flour tortilla. Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips – Crispy flour tortilla chips dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

$2:

Spicy Chicken & Potato Griller – All-white meat grilled chicken, Potato Olés ® , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and Super Hot sauce, grilled between a soft flour tortilla.

– All-white meat grilled chicken, Potato Olés , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and Super Hot sauce, grilled between a soft flour tortilla. Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco – All-white meat grilled chicken, crisp bacon pieces, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese and crisp shredded lettuce, wrapped in a soft tortilla made of corn and flour.



$3:

Sirloin Steak & Potato Griller – Hand-carved sirloin steak, Potato Olés ® , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and Super Hot sauce, grilled between a soft flour tortilla.

– Hand-carved sirloin steak, Potato Olés , warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and Super Hot sauce, grilled between a soft flour tortilla. Cheesy Bacon Ranch Loaded Potato Olés® – Potato Olés® covered with warm nacho cheese sauce and creamy ranch dressing, topped with crisp bacon pieces and pickled jalapeño slices.

To celebrate this superior menu’s debut, now through April 5, participating Taco John’s locations are giving away a FREE $2 Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco to guests who order a regular priced, any sized Pepsi product and redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App ! Those who already have the App will see the coupon in their Offers tab on the morning of the launch. Guacamole may be extra at some places, but not at Taco John’s!

“We tested our ValuEST Menu a few months ago, and it confirmed what we all thought – that the world’s first true value menu is finally here,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “With high-quality ingredients and bold flavors offered at an exceptional price, Taco John’s ValuEST Menu is truly like none other. Typically, you have to spend more for good ingredients, or you spend less for lower quality, but at Taco John’s, you can finally get both. We’re thrilled to introduce our $1, $2, $3 menu systemwide and to give everyone a taste of one of our new menu items during launch week!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

