Taco John’s Introduces bigger. bolder. better. Fit For You Bowls

Popular quick-service restaurant tests lifestyle bowl lineup in two select markets starting Oct. 5

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is re-writing the rules of nourishing food by creating items that meet dietary preferences without compromising on its bigger. bolder. better. flavors.

Beginning today, the popular quick-service restaurant is testing Fit For You Bowls – a new lineup of lifestyle bowls made with bold, good-for-you ingredients and satisfying portions to help support guests’ health and wellness goals.

Starting at $6, Taco John’s fans in Mankato, Minnesota and Rapid City, South Dakota can enjoy these premium, nutritious offerings that are made to fit the way anybody eats:

Protein Bowl – Grilled chicken or hand-carved Sirloin steak, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans and rice.

– Grilled chicken or hand-carved Sirloin steak, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans and rice. 350 Bowl – Grilled chicken or hand-carved Sirloin steak, roasted veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa, queso fresco and lettuce.

– Grilled chicken or hand-carved Sirloin steak, roasted veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa, queso fresco and lettuce. Vegan Bowl – Roasted veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, queso fresco, black beans and rice.

– Roasted veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, queso fresco, black beans and rice. Vegetarian Bowl – Roasted veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa, black beans and rice.

“At Taco John’s, we’re showing everyone that you can still order beneficial foods from a quick-service restaurant,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “QSR menus usually do not give customers with various eating styles or dietary restrictions the opportunity to eat how they prefer. We want our guests to be able to eat out, quickly and conveniently, while still staying on track of their goals. Our Fit For You Bowls are all made with quality and flavorful ingredients that meet the needs of the dietary or lifestyle preferences our guests may be following. We are excited to see the response we get from guests after our debut!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

