Taco John’s To Introduce Its Bold Flavors To Independence

Popular quick-service restaurant with signature menu set for June 4 grand opening

Independence, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Independence taco lovers are about to discover their new favorite destination.

Taco John’s® is bringing its high-quality ingredients and bold, original flavors to Independence today.

The rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand will open its first Independence location at 4242 S. Noland Road., near Kauffman Stadium, at 7 a.m. today. Show up early for the chance to be one of the first 125 dine-in guests on grand opening day who will receive a Golden Ticket good for a small order of Potato Olés® FREE every day for a year!

If you can’t make it to Monday’s grand opening, 50 Golden Tickets will be available online. Visit tacojohns.com/independence to review the rules and for your chance to win.

Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. You’ll wonder where Taco John’s has been all your life!

“We are excited that the day has finally arrived to introduce Taco John’s signature menu to the amazing people of Independence,” said Gregg Seibert of Independence 4242 LLC, a Taco John’s Franchisee. “We’ve assembled an awesome team and we can’t wait to officially open our doors. We believe Taco John’s will quickly become the go-to destination for convenient, fast and delicious Mexican food in this great town and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

The new restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, Independence’s new Taco John’s will serve breakfast every day until 11 a.m. When it opens, it will be the third Taco John’s in the Kansas City area, 12th in Missouri and 392nd location system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

