Taco John’s International, Inc. Shares Tax Reform Benefits With Employees And Surrounding Communities

Popular quick-service restaurant franchisor gives over $150,000

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s International, Inc. announced today that in response to the 2018 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, the company gave part of its projected tax savings to its restaurant crews, general managers, corporate staff and CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).

On Friday, Feb. 23, Taco John’s International, Inc.’s employees received a one-time bonus, as follows:

Every restaurant crew member – full-time and part-time – received $200 (after taxes);

General managers and employees at the Taco John’s Franchisee Support Center in Cheyenne received $1,000 each; and,

The Executive Council of Taco John’s International, Inc. (Vice Presidents and above) donated their $1,000 bonuses (a total of $10,000) to CORE, a national not-for-profit organization that grants support to children of food and beverage service employees who are navigating life-altering circumstances.

“At Taco John’s International, our team is our family, so sharing the financial benefits that were a result of the recent tax reform legislation only makes sense,” said Jim Creel, CEO of Taco John’s International, Inc. “We encourage other restaurant brands to follow our example and give a portion of their savings to the people that are at the heart of what we do and to great organizations like CORE that support our crew. One hundred percent of CORE’s funds directly benefit children of restaurant employees who have been afflicted with life-threating conditions.”

“We are so grateful to the Taco John’s team for their generous donation to our CORE family members,” said Lauren LaViola, executive director of CORE. “Donations like theirs help us provide for our food and beverage service families experiencing loss, illness and other life-changing circumstances, and help us get closer to our goal of helping even more families across all 50 states in 2018.”

The total amount that Taco John’s International, Inc. gave exceeded $150,000.00.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

About CORE

CORE is a 501c3 charitable organization founded in 2004. The organization grants support to children of food and beverage service employees navigating life-altering circumstances. Through the support of an active board, experienced leadership team and CORE ambassadors across the country, the nonprofit has been able to actualize their mission and grant support to these families during the worst moments of their lives. Over 350 families in more than 30 states have been helped to date, with over $3 million raised by the organization. To connect with CORE and stay up-to-date on happenings, follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Visit www.coregives.org for more information on CORE.

