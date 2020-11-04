Taco John’s Honors Military Personnel with Bold Offer on Veterans Day

Popular quick-service restaurant to give away FREE small Beef #1 Combo Meal on Nov. 11

Cheyenne, WY ( Restaurant News Release ) Taco John’s is commemorating the brave men and women who protect our freedom with a bigger. bolder. better. offer this Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the popular quick-service restaurant is giving away a FREE small Beef #1 Combo Meal to all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military!

From open to close, military personnel can redeem the offer in their Taco John’s App by entering the promo code “VETERAN” under the “More” tab. No purchase necessary, and no substitutions permitted.

WHAT: In honor of Veterans Day, Taco John’s will giving away a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal to all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military who redeem the bold offer in the App.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from open to close.

WHERE: Participating Taco John’s locations nationwide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

