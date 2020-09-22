Taco John’s Hires Greg Miller as New Chief Operating Officer

Popular quick-service restaurant appoints industry veteran to drive operations performance, sales growth and guest traffic

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) CEO of Taco John’s Jim Creel announced today that the company has welcomed Greg Miller as its new chief operating officer.

Miller brings 30 years of industry experience to Taco John’s. He spent almost 27 years at McDonald’s in a variety of operations and marketing roles, working in seven different regions across the U.S. Miller then joined Whataburger, where he served as regional director of operations for two years. Most recently, Miller was division vice president of operations at Jack in the Box and was responsible for 1,300 restaurants and $1.78 billion in sales, all while leading a team of franchise business directors.

“We are thrilled to have Greg join the Taco John’s team,” Creel said. “He is an incredibly talented and dedicated individual with several years of valuable experience in operations at other popular quick-service restaurants. We look forward to watching Greg lead our operations, training, franchise development, and restaurant technology teams in the pursuit of building on the strong legacy of excellence we’re known for at Taco John’s.”

As chief operating officer, Miller will set comprehensive, aggressive goals to increase restaurant operations performance, sales growth and guest traffic. He will benchmark operational performance against industry standards and lead the team to creating a differentiated experience for Taco John’s guests in a competitive restaurant segment.

“I am very proud to be in my new role at Taco John’s,” Miller said. “I believe I can be a driving force in getting Taco John’s restaurants everywhere to reach their full potential. I will be relocating very soon to the Minneapolis area, and I am really excited to get to know the city through working at Taco John’s during the week and enjoying fun outdoor activities with my children on the weekends.”

