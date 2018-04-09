Taco John’s Hires Coach To Lead New ‘Olé The Day’ Campaign

Popular quick-service restaurant launches new logo, slogan, branding and advertising campaign

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s made its name by revolutionizing the taco scene with its uncompromising focus on food quality, its dedication to using real ingredients and its bold flavors. The rapidly growing Mexican quick-service brand started – and even trademarked –Taco Tuesday®.

That’s how seriously they take tacos.

Today, Taco John’s is shaking things up again with the debut of a full suite of new marketing assets, including updated branding and a new advertising campaign, featuring “Coach,” a fan of Taco John’s who dispenses wisdom to those who stop by while he’s eating at his favorite restaurant.

“Taco John’s has experienced tremendous success thanks to our loyal guests, but we felt that it was time to give the brand a little bit of a refresh to keep us top of mind with today’s taco lovers,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “Most everyone has had a coach at some point in their lives who inspired and motivated them to reach their full potential. Our ‘Coach’ will use his special charm and charisma to share the wisdom he has gained through his experiences at Taco John’s. We can’t wait to introduce him to our customers.”

Inspired by its guests’ love for Potato Olés®, Taco John’s has also coined a new slogan – Olé The Day – which will be incorporated throughout the rebranding efforts.

Coach, along with the contemporary new logo, slogan and updated branding, will be introduced via TV commercials, packaging, uniforms and other marketing materials later this month.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world-famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com