Taco John’s Fires Up Record Expansion

Iconic Mexican QSR adding new markets and locations in 2018

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) When you’re hot, you’re hot!

Taco John’s the iconic Mexican quick-service brand, known around the country for trademarking Taco Tuesday®, is heating up expansion in 2018 after a record-breaking year in franchise commitments.

With 116 new commitments last year, Taco John’s more than doubled commitments from 2016. The almost 50-year-old brand opened 10 new locations in 2017 including a mall unit, freestanding locations, and convenience store co-developments. In addition, Taco John’s opened its first airport location at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“We’re so proud of our incredible, dedicated franchisees who bring such passion to our brand and the communities they serve,” said Jim Creel, Chief Executive Officer of Taco John’s International, Inc.. “Our reputation for quality and success has allowed us to attract talented operators and crank up expansion of our brand nationwide.”

As expansion accelerates, Taco John’s is adding new talent to support this vigorous growth. The brand is increasing support staff in areas such as marketing, training and operations to meet the development surge.

“We take a holistic approach to growth that includes every member of our support team in every department,” said Creel. “We are all committed to the achievement of our current franchisees and ensuring new franchisees have the opportunity open successful locations.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s also features epic specials like Taco Tuesday®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is looking for new single and multi-unit franchisees across much of the United States. To learn more about the Taco John’s franchise opportunity, visit tacojohns.com.

