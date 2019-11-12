Taco John’s Donates to Local Charities with the Return of Nachos Navidad

Popular quick-service restaurant to donate a portion of proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® sold from Nov. 4 – Dec. 29 to a worthy cause in the local community

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) It’s beginning to look a lot like nachos at Taco John’s!

Now through Dec. 29, the Mexican quick-service restaurant that has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969 is supporting local charities with the highly anticipated return of Nachos Navidad®.

For more than 20 years, Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® purchase to a worthy cause in the local community in which they serve. Franchisees have the freedom of choosing the charity they’d like to support, some of which include Food Bank of Iowa, Black Dog Animal Rescue and Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, Wisconsin, among many others. The hyper-local donation approach has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

Back by popular demand, Nachos Navidad® features red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos – a mountain of house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and rich sour cream.

To add to the festivities this holiday season, Taco John’s fans can stuff their stockings with gift cards that everyone will enjoy. For every $25 gift card purchased, guests will receive a $5 bonus card!

“This is the most wonderful time of the year at Taco John’s,” said Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing Alan Wright. “It is a joy that we can bring back a fan favorite and give back to various organizations nationwide. Offering Nachos Navidad® and our gift card special is our way of spreading holiday cheer within each of our communities.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

