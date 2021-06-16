Taco John’s Declares ‘Fried Chicken War Is Over’ with Debut of All-New Bigger. Bolder. Better. Fried Chicken Taco

Popular quick-service restaurant launches game-changing taco systemwide; celebrates National Fried Chicken Day with special offer on July 6

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lay down your chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders. The Fried Chicken War is over, and Taco John’s has emerged victorious!

The popular quick-service restaurant just debuted its all-new, bigger. bolder. better. Fried Chicken Taco! That’s right. Taco John’s is inviting chicken lovers to ditch the bun and savor the flavor of crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with your choice of two unique sauces – jalapeño ranch or new chipotle lime sauce – all tucked inside a warm flour tortilla. At just $2.49 each, your wallet will be just as grateful as your taste buds!

Sound of mic dropping …

“When our chefs brought us the Fried Chicken Taco to taste-test, we all looked at each other and said, ‘This is a total game changer!’” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “It’s like when chocolate met peanut butter, when ham met cheese or when spaghetti met meatballs. The Fried Chicken Taco is bold and distinctively delicious, because the flavors burst through the tortilla, rather than getting lost in a bun. There’s nothing like it out there, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it out!”

The Fried Chicken Taco is now available a la carte, as a combo meal or in multi-packs at your favorite Taco John’s.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. Taco John’s is inviting guests to join in celebrating its sweet victory on National Fried Chicken Day. On Tuesday, July 6, Taco John’s is giving away one FREE Fried Chicken Taco to guests who make a purchase and redeem the offer with the Taco John’s App ! Guests who already have the App will see the coupon in their Offers tab on the morning of the launch.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and now, the all-new Fried Chicken Taco. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

