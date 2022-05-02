Taco John’s Debuts Vibrant Mango Shrimp Street Tacos

Three for $6 Mango Shrimp Street Tacos available now for a limited time at popular quick-service restaurant

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Think you have to be at the beach to taste bold, tropical flavors? Think again, because Taco John’s is now offering all-new Mango Shrimp Street Tacos for a limited time!

The bigger. bolder. better. quick-service restaurant is spotlighting the new street tacos, which feature crispy golden shrimp, mango pico de gallo prepared fresh in stores, chimichurri sour cream, and lettuce all wrapped in a soft corn-flour blend tortilla. The flavor-packed Mango Shrimp Street Tacos are the perfect menu item for those with an adventurous palate who crave a bold, elevated experience all at an incredible value!

With summer approaching quickly, guests can take their tastebuds on a tropical journey by ordering Taco John’s limited-time deal – three Mango Shrimp Street Tacos for $6.

“At Taco John’s, we’re dedicated to offering our guests the fresh ingredients and flavors they might not expect from our industry,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Our new Mango Shrimp Street Tacos give our guests the opportunity to venture into new flavors and protein options with a dynamic street taco. Adding mango to our pico de gallo gives these tacos a tropical twist that pairs perfectly with the crispy texture of the shrimp and cool, fresh herby notes of the chimichurri sour cream. We had a lot of fun imagining what a street taco could be, outside of what we’ve typically offered, and exploring new and premium ingredients. We’re excited to share the Mango Shrimp Street Tacos with our guests who like to change it up!”

The 3 for $6 Mango Shrimp Street Tacos are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Find your nearest Taco John’s , and transport yourself to the tropics with just one bite!

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. For exclusive deals and tailored offers, download the Taco John’s App and join the Bigger Bolder Rewards program. And, like Taco John’s Facebook page for more ways to save.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

