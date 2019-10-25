Taco John’s Debuts New Prototype at S. Greeley Location

Popular quick-service restaurant is now serving up its signature menu in newly redesigned restaurant

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s – the Mexican quick-service restaurant that has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969 – made its highly anticipated return to 101 S. Greeley Highway when it opened its doors to the public on Oct. 19.

The newly re-designed, freestanding restaurant marked the debut of Taco John’s all-new prototype. The innovative new prototype features an entirely new look that integrates Taco John’s recently updated logo, contemporary branding, packaging and other advanced features.

“Reaching 50 years of operation is an incredible milestone,” said CEO Jim Creel. “As part of our anniversary celebration this year, we are putting on display what is expected to come from us in the next 50 years. Our restaurant now has a whole new look and feel to it that mirrors the dominance of our brand after 50 years. Cheyenne is our home, so it was very special for us to give our city the first newly re-designed Taco John’s.”

The new prototype has brighter colors inside and out, larger dining room windows, tile floors and acoustical ceilings. It also incorporates new technology, including digital exterior menu boards and kiosk ordering in the dining room. A remodel program is currently in development, and it will be introduced to the Taco John’s system in 2020.

Taco John’s brand story of bigger. bolder. better. – with the added mantra of MEXcellent! food, service and experience – were created with the help of the brand development team of Adrienne Weiss Corporation (AWC). This new brand narrative expresses itself throughout the restaurant, on packaging, in promotional materials and uniforms creating a strong and spirited Taco John’s voice for the future.

“Taco John’s has been creating great, fresh Mexican food for its guests for 50 years, and we are so excited about helping create the vision and experience for the next 50,” said Adrienne Weiss, founder of AWC. “We have been watching Taco John’s since it began, and it has been an honor to be a part of this next invention of the restaurant, which has always kept the promise of bigger. bolder. better.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com