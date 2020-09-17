Taco John’s Debuts New Bigger. Bolder. Better. Queso Blanco

Popular quick-service restaurant is now offering new premium queso

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) “Cheese improves the flavor of life,” Socrates once said … maybe. And Taco John’s agrees.

That’s why the popular quick-service restaurant is testing a new bigger. bolder. better. Queso Blanco in select markets – just in time for National Queso Day, Sept. 20! A premium queso with the perfect amount of spice, Queso Blanco is a rich and silky cheese sauce with a surprising jalapeño kick.

WHAT: Taco John’s launches bigger. bolder. better. Queso Blanco.

WHEN: The new premium queso is now available.

WHERE: Valid at participating Taco John’s locations in Hastings, Kearney and Lincoln, Neb., and Paducah, Ky.

“At Taco John’s, we are committed to delivering bigger. bolder. better. experiences, which is exactly why we created our new Queso Blanco,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “We are always listening to guest input and experimenting with fresh ingredients to create innovative new offerings. As one of the only quick-service restaurant’s to offer queso, we look forward to hearing what our guests think about it!”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

