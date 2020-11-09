Taco John’s Debuts Bold New Sauce-A-Lotta Enchiladas

Popular quick-service restaurant launches enchilada platters today

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a trailblazer in the quick-service restaurant industry, Taco John’s is taking a traditional Mexican dine-in meal and making it available in its drive-thru.

Beginning today, guests can indulge in bigger. bolder. better. flavors with Taco John’s new Sauce-A-Lotta Enchiladas!

The popular quick-service restaurant is layering on the sauce with two Sauce-A-Lotta platters, which include black beans, cilantro lime rice, shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Guests can enjoy the bold platters or order these saucy enchiladas a la carte:

Beef Enchilada a La Carte – Warm flour tortillas, ground beef seasoned with bold spices, Taco John’s liquid gold – also known as nacho cheese sauce – and zesty red enchilada sauce, topped with sour cream.

– Warm flour tortillas, ground beef seasoned with bold spices, Taco John’s liquid gold – also known as nacho cheese sauce – and zesty red enchilada sauce, topped with sour cream. Chicken Enchilada a La Carte – Warm flour tortillas, premium grilled all white-meat chicken and smooth and indulgent white queso, topped with sour cream.

To add to the excitement, Taco John’s Beef Sauce-A-Lotta Enchilada platter is only $6 for a limited time!

“At Taco John’s, one of our main focuses is giving our guests premium new items that feature a variety of bold flavors,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Not only do these enchiladas deliver on their name with plenty of delicious sauce, but they also are usually only available at sit-down Mexican restaurants. We are truly pushing the boundaries of what a typical quick-service restaurant can do by offering enchilada platters in the most convenient fashion and for an incredible value.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurants CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Taco John's Debuts Bold New Sauce-A-Lotta Enchiladas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.