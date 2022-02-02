Taco John’s Debuts Bigger. Bolder. Better. Fried Chicken Made for Sharing

Popular quick-service restaurant launches shareable Fried Chicken Tender Packs to pair with fan-favorite Mexican-inspired sauces systemwide

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s is rolling out NEW shareable 5, 10 and 20 packs of Fried Chicken Tenders, just in time for guests to bring home and enjoy while watching the Winter Games, football’s favorite Sunday or any big games ahead.

You read that right – Fried Chicken Tenders. Taco John’s changed the fried chicken game with its Fried Chicken Taco last year, and now, the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant is offering a sleeker version of the famous taco in a bigger. bolder. better. format: out of the tortilla and ready for dipping.

The Fried Chicken Tenders feature perfectly breaded all-white meat chicken for maximum crunch factor and pair with Taco John’s bold Mexican-inspired sauces – zesty chipotle lime bursting with citrus flavor and a hint of smoky peppers, and spicy jalapeño ranch made with roasted jalapeños – for the ultimate flavor-packed meal.

“At Taco John’s, we’re constantly shaking up our menu to offer guests new ways to enjoy the flavors and ingredients they love,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “The debut of our Fried Chicken Taco was our most successful product launch in recent years, so we wanted to give our fans another way to enjoy our quality fried chicken with delicious sauce flavors that you can’t get anywhere else. We’re excited to launch these just in time for this year’s games—whether guests are looking for a game-time snack or a quick and stress-free dinner, Fried Chicken Tenders and our unique sauces do not disappoint.”

The Fried Chicken Tenders 5, 10 and 20 Packs are available at your favorite Taco John’s for a limited time. To find the location nearest you, visit locations.tacojohns.com .

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

