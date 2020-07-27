Taco John’s Challenges Fans to Find a Bigger. Bolder. Better. Burrito Than ‘The Boss Burrito’

Popular quick-service restaurant offers new Boss Burrito for $6 through Sept. 6; launches #BeABossChallenge to recognize local small business bosses

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Think you can find a better-quality, more satisfying burrito than The Boss Burrito at Taco John’s ? For just $6?

Think again …

As part of The Most Satisfying Burrito Ever Challenge, if guests aren’t satisfied with over a pound* of premium ingredients and bold flavors for just $6, Taco John’s invites them to pay more for pretty much the same burrito elsewhere.

What’s in the Boss Burrito? We’re glad you asked. But be warned … once you read this, you’re gonna want to race to your nearest Taco John’s!

The Boss Burrito – Choice of grilled chicken or premium steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and a choice of roasted corn and pepper salsa or fresh-made pico de gallo. All wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. See it for yourself here .

In addition to The Most Satisfying Burrito Ever Challenge, the popular quick-service restaurant wants to highlight entrepreneurs in the communities it serves. Taco John’s is encouraging small business owners to post a photo of themselves on social media with the Boss Burrito and use the hashtag #BeABossChallenge for a chance to have their small business shared on Taco John’s social platforms.

“Our new Boss Burrito is large and in charge and packed with a variety of high-quality, fresh ingredients,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “We really don’t think it is possible to find a better-quality burrito at a better price. Plus, while the challenge is going on, we want to show our support for entrepreneurs and their local small businesses who work hard every day to keep Americans employed, contribute to the economy and support our communities.”

*Indicates an average weight per item.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .