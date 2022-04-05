Taco John’s Celebrates Serving More Bold Flavors in Billings

Popular quick-service restaurant to open its doors in the Shiloh Crossing shopping center on April 11

Billings, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Billings community can’t get enough of Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. flavors, which is why the popular quick-service restaurant is opening its fifth area location on April 11!

Located at 1104 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. in the Shiloh Crossing shopping center near the Scheels, Billings’ new Taco John’s will highlight a fresh new look and feel, featuring digital menu boards, free wifi and more. Operated by the Pentex Restaurant Group, this opening marks the fifth Taco John’s managed by the organization in Billings. It’s the 14th Taco John’s in Montana and 368th systemwide.

“Billings is full of loyal Taco John’s fans, so we’re thrilled to open our fifth store and serve more of the city,” said Brett Itterman, CEO of Pentex Restaurant Group. “Our new restaurant will have a modernized appeal to it that exudes the celebratory spirit Taco John’s is renowned for. We can’t wait to officially open our doors and welcome the Billings community as we all Olé the Day next week!”

The Pentex Restaurant Group is hiring additional team members to join in serving Taco John’s signature menu to the Billings community. Interested candidates should go to pentexrg.com/careers to apply.

Billings’ new Taco John’s will open at 10 a.m. on April 11 and then will begin serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on April 12. The popular quick-service restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Home of Taco Tuesday and a ValuEST menu, fans are encouraged to download the Taco John’s App so they never miss a celebration. App users receive exclusive offers regularly and a free Small Combo Meal just for signing up.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

