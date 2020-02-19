Taco John’s Celebrates National Tortilla Chip Day with Potato Olés, the Next Generation of Chips

Popular quick-service restaurant to give away FREE Potato Olés® on National Tortilla Chip Day, Feb. 24

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s understands the frustration and disappointment that comes with eating tortilla chips. They’re awkward to hold, hard to fit in your mouth and break off in the guacamole every time. Fortunately, Taco John’s offers Potato Olés, the better option to the tortilla chip.

Because Potato Olés are better than tortilla chips, Taco John’s is giving away FREE small Potato Olés to guests who redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App on Monday, Feb. 24 for National Tortilla Chip Day.

Never had Potato Olés? These little slices of heaven are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices. Try dipping ‘em in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa. They won’t break off like tortilla chips.

“At Taco John’s, we solved this irritating problem with tortilla chips decades ago with the creation of our Potato Olés,” said Vice President for Marketing Alan Wright. “National Tortilla Chip Day is our time to tell the world: save your wimpy chips for another day because our Potato Olés are sure to take care of all your dipping needs. You heard it here first: Potato Olés are chips of the future.”

This celebratory special is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide only on Feb. 24, so mark your calendar to Olé The Day!

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

