Taco John’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary by Rolling Out Its First Food Truck

Popular quick-service restaurant debuts new food truck in Cheyenne with plans to travel to more markets

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) There’s a new way to Olé The Day with Taco John’s!

The Mexican quick-service restaurant has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969, and now, as part of its anniversary celebration, Taco John’s is rolling around town in its all-new food truck.

Taco John’s 35-foot food truck holds a full mobile kitchen – with a prep-line, hot and cold table, fryer, tortilla warmers, taco tower and two point-of-sale systems – giving it the capacity to run the full Taco John’s kitchen – and make more than 600 tacos per hour!

To add to the fun, the truck has a custom horn, and it plays Taco John’s favorite Mexican songs – Mexican Hat Dance and La Cucaracha.

Currently located in its hometown of Cheyenne, Wyo., Taco John’s is looking to travel into additional markets in the future.

“We are celebrating our 50th anniversary with several exciting activations and we couldn’t be more thrilled to make this revolutionary debut,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel. “We’re now looking to expand the food truck idea to other cities so Taco John’s fans across the country can have a new way to get their fix. Plus, we now have the opportunity to get even more involved with the community we’re parked in! I have no doubt that the community will love this fun and convenient way to enjoy Taco John’s.”

The food truck travels around town for special community events, like Cheyenne’s Food Truck Rally. Follow Taco John’s food truck on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @TacoJohnsTruck to find out where it will be serving local favorites next.

