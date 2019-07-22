Taco John’s Celebrates 50 Years with 69-Cent Tacos

Popular Mexican quick-service restaurant gears up to sell half a million Beef Crispy Tacos on Taco Tuesday® Aug. 13

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) It all began in 1969 with one store in Cheyenne. Now, 50 years later, Taco John’s is serving guests from nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Taco John’s is celebrating its founding in 1969 by inviting its loyal guests to enjoy its signature Beef Crispy Tacos for just 69 cents all day (limit 10 per customer).

That’s right; enjoy the bigger. bolder. better. taste of Taco John’s Beef Crispy Tacos for only 69 cents at participating locations! And since Aug. 13 is Taco Tuesday®, it only makes sense to bring the whole family and celebrate together. And by “celebrate,” we mean eat lots of tacos.

The goal: To sell half a million 69-cent Beef Crispy Tacos to Taco John’s fans system-wide.

“We know families come together and connect during Taco Tuesday dinner,” said Taco John’s CEO Jim Creel. “That’s why for decades we’ve offered great discounts on tacos on Taco Tuesday. It’s our way of enabling families to focus on each other and not worry about going over their budget.”

With nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, Taco John’s is known for several signature items, such as the bigger. bolder. better. Beef Crispy Tacos, Meat & Potato Burritos and world famous Potato Olés®. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com