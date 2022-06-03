Taco John’s Brings More Signature Bold Flavors to Rapid City

Popular quick-service restaurant set to open doors on June 6

Rapid City, SD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even more of the Rapid City community will be able to enjoy Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. flavors when the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant opens its fourth area location on Monday, June 6!

Located at 3812 Elgin St., Taco John’s newest Rapid City location is owned and operated by Pentex Restaurant Group. Pentex currently operates eight Taco John’s locations in South Dakota and 35 restaurants across 22 states.

“We’re thrilled to open another bigger. bolder. better. Taco John’s location in South Dakota,” said Pentex CEO Brett Itterman. “We’ve experienced great success from our other Taco John’s locations in Rapid City, so we’re excited to bring another one to the city. Taco John’s has been a mainstay in Rapid City since 1969, so it’s time to bring our loyal fans a brand new store with an updated look.”

The new restaurant is located right across the street from WaTiki Indoor Water Park, so fans can stop by and grab a Crispy Taco, Meat and Potato Burrito, and of course, Taco John’s famous Potato Olés® before or after a day of family fun.

Rapid City’s new Taco John’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast will be served daily until 11 a.m.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

